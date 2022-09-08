SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Child drowns in pool after wandering off from father, authorities say

Authorities in West Virginia say a 6-year-old boy has drowned in a pool. (Source: WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, W. Va. (WTAP/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy in West Virginia has died after falling into a pool.

WTAP reports the boy drowned in a neighborhood pool on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the boy’s father noticed his son had wandered off around 4 p.m. before deputies and firefighters found the child in a pool at a home nearby.

The Wood County sheriff said the boy was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital, but the child could not be revived.

Authorities said the boy’s name would not be released out of respect for the family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, of Summerville, is charged with attempted murder, assault and...
Judge denies bond for suspect in Ladson DMV shooting
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released this image of a person believed to be the gunman...
Deputies: No arrest made so far in Ladson DMV shooting
Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested and a deputy was injured...
Deputies: 3 arrested, 1 sought; deputy injured after Wednesday morning chase
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site...
Coroner identifies body recovered in water near James Island yacht club

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Despite having only met a few days ago, Sanks said meeting Kimbro has changed his life.
Woman, 88, befriends young man who she says saved her life
Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen tours the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center before speaking...
Yellen pushes Biden economic plans in battleground Michigan
Highsmith was 21 months old on Aug. 23, 1971, when she was abducted by someone claiming to be a...
Tip claims child kidnapped 51 years ago may have been spotted on Daniel Island
Currently, district officials say they have 12 bus driver vacancies in their transportation...
‘They’re never on time’: DD2 parents concerned about school buses as district pushes start times