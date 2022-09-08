Crews request air ambulance after Williamsburg Co. crash

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Fire Department is on the scene of a Wednesday crash that left someone trapped inside a vehicle.

Crews responded to the intersection of Inglenook Road and Hemingway Highway in the Kingstree area.

In a tweet, the fire department confirmed the entrapment and said that an air ambulance has been requested. They also say to use an alternated route and expect delays.

There is no official word yet on what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Williamsburg County Fire Dept on scene with an mva at the intersection of Inglenook Rd and Hemingway Hwy. Confirmed entrapment, air ambulance requested. Please use alternate route and expect delays. @CarolinaScanner — Williamsburg County FD (@WCFD_PIO) September 8, 2022

