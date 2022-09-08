SC Lottery
Crews request air ambulance after Williamsburg Co. crash

Crews responded to the intersection of Inglenook Road and Hemingway Highway in the Kingstree...
Crews responded to the intersection of Inglenook Road and Hemingway Highway in the Kingstree area.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Fire Department is on the scene of a Wednesday crash that left someone trapped inside a vehicle.

Crews responded to the intersection of Inglenook Road and Hemingway Highway in the Kingstree area.

In a tweet, the fire department confirmed the entrapment and said that an air ambulance has been requested. They also say to use an alternated route and expect delays.

There is no official word yet on what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

