SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

CUTE: Viral sensation ‘The Corn Kid’ visits the Corn Palace

Over the weekend, TikTok's "The Corn Kid" accepted an invite to South Dakota’s Corn Palace, a major tourist attraction in the state. (Source: KSFY)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Gray News) – “The Corn Kid” became so popular on TikTok that he now has a day named after him.

Tariq, a 7-year-old boy known as “The Corn Kid,” became a viral sensation for clips in which he enthusiastically declared his love of corn.

Over the weekend, he accepted an invitation to South Dakota’s Corn Palace, a major tourist attraction in the state.

Tariq, a 7-year-old boy known as “The Corn Kid,” visited South Dakota’s Corn Palace over the...
Tariq, a 7-year-old boy known as “The Corn Kid,” visited South Dakota’s Corn Palace over the weekend.(Twitter/@govkristinoem via CNN Newsource)

During the visit with his family, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive proclamation to make Tariq the state’s “corn-bassador.”

Officials also declared Sept. 3 to be “Corn Kid Day” in the city of Mitchell, where the Corn Palace is located.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, of Summerville, is charged with attempted murder, assault and...
Judge denies bond for suspect in Ladson DMV shooting
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released this image of a person believed to be the gunman...
Deputies: No arrest made so far in Ladson DMV shooting
Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested and a deputy was injured...
Deputies: 3 arrested, 1 sought; deputy injured after Wednesday morning chase
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site...
Coroner identifies body recovered in water near James Island yacht club

Latest News

The City of North Charleston is facing a new lawsuit that alleges a North Charleston Police...
City of North Charleston sued for crash during high-speed police chase
FILE - CNN anchor Bernard Shaw poses in his office at CNN's Washington bureau on Feb. 15, 2001....
Bernard Shaw, CNN’s 1st chief anchor, dies at 82
Scientists used fossils to identify a small creature as the earliest known mammal on Earth.
Earliest known mammal identified by fossil records, scientists say
A crowd gathers in Windsor after the announcement that longtime monarch Queen Elizabeth II has...
‘A stalwart’: World mourns Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II