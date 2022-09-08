Deputies arrest man accused of firing gun at vehicle

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a 29-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly firing a handgun at an occupied vehicle in the McDonald area Thursday morning.

Jonathan Schuler was taken into custody after deputies responded to reports of an armed man riding a bicycle in the West Virginia Road area.

Deputies say Schuler was located at a home on Yadkin Avenue and taken into custody.

The incident placed McDonald School on lockdown for a brief period Thursday morning while Schuler was located

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.