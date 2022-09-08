SC Lottery
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar

By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an armed robbery Thursday morning.

Deputies say they responded to the Family Dollar on Ashley Phosphate Road around 9:15 a.m. for a reported armed robbery in progress.

Lt. Rick Carson says deputies and officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrived within minutes, but the person had already fled the scene.

The suspect was described as wearing a mask, all black clothing and armed with a handgun.

The investigation is ongoing.

