Deputies tracking gunman who robbed Orangeburg business clerk

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released a still from surveillance footage showing a man they are trying to identify in an armed robbery.

Deputies responded on Aug. 31 to a Citadel Road hotel where a robbery was reported. The hotel’s clerk told deputies that just after 2 a.m., a man wearing all black entered the lobby and eventually walked behind the customer counter.

Deputies say the man picked up the clerk’s backpack that contained personal items of the employee, including debit and credit cards and a firearm.

When the clerk protested, the man showed her a handgun, the report states.

“We’ve been given photos of the suspect in this hotel’s parking lot,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If anyone has any information on him, please call us.”

Anyone who recognizes him or has information on the incident is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.