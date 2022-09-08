SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to crash involving bicycle on Hwy. 17

Firefighters say a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist...
Firefighters say a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist may cause traffic delays Thursday afternoon.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist may cause traffic delays Thursday afternoon.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says the crash happened on Highway 17 and Beehive Road and involves a vehicle and bicycle.

There was no immediate word on the extent of any possible injuries in the crash.

Drivers taking Highway 17 should expect delays in the area, firefighters said.

