FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to crash involving bicycle on Hwy. 17

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist may cause traffic delays Thursday afternoon.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says the crash happened on Highway 17 and Beehive Road and involves a vehicle and bicycle.

There was no immediate word on the extent of any possible injuries in the crash.

Crews on scene Hwy 17 and Beehive Road, vehicle vs pedestrian on a bicycle. Heavy Law Enforcement presence on scene, if traveling Hwy 17 expect delays. — AMFD PIO (@AMCFD) September 8, 2022

Drivers taking Highway 17 should expect delays in the area, firefighters said.

