Judge grants motion to sever in Mallory Beach lawsuit

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/WCSC) - A Hampton County judge will allow a lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach, a teen killed in a 2019 boat crash in to move forward separately for one of the defendants named.

Parker’s Corporation filed a motion to sever in August, requesting that their portion of the case be tried separately from the other defendants named in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Beach’s family.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this year seeking damages for the 2019 crash that killed the 19-year-old. It alleges Paul Murdaugh, the son of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, was driving his parents’ boat drunk when it crashed into a bridge in Archer’s Creek in Beaufort County.

The suit alleges Paul Murdaugh, who was not of legal drinking age at the time of the crash, purchased alcohol at a Parker’s location in Ridgeland before the crash.

The family is also seeking damages from Alex Murdaugh, who remains jailed on dozens of charges, including two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and Paul.

Parker’s is one of nearly a dozen defendants being sued by the Beach Family.

Wednesday’s decision also sets the trial date for the portion of the lawsuit involving Parker’s for Oct. 10.

