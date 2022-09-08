Lowcountry High School Football Schedule - Week 3

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 3 action kicks off with a game on Thursday night and Fort Dorchester returns home on Saturday night. But the bulk of the action remains on Friday so be sure to check back here for scores, highlights and more and watch Friday Night Lights at 11:15 only on Live 5 News.

9/8

North Charleston (1-2) at Stall (0-2)

9/9

Hanahan (1-0) at Beckham (3-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Berkeley (1-2) at West Ashley (3-0)

Goose Creek (0-2) at Beaufort

Wando (1-1) at Summerville (2-0)

Dutch Fork at Stratford (0-1)

Ashley Ridge (1-1) at Colleton County (0-2)

Bishop England (1-2) at James Island (3-0)

Timberland (0-3) at Philip Simmons (2-1)

Oceanside Collegiate (2-1) at Marlboro County

Scott’s Branch at Cross (2-1)

Calhoun County at Burke (0-2)

Woodland (2-0) at St. John’s (0-3)

Military Magnet (1-2) at Hunter Tyler Kinard

Bethune-Bowman at Academic Magnet (2-0)

Porter-Gaud (2-1) at Heathwood Hall

Northwood Academy (0-3) at Cardinal Newman

First Baptist (1-1) at Pinewood Prep (0-3)

Dorchester Academy (3-0) at Andrew Jackson

Colleton Prep (2-0) at Cross Schools

Palmetto Christian (0-2) at Spartanburg Christian

St. John’s Christian (2-1) at Thomas Heyward

9/10

Clearwater at Ft. Dorchester (1-1)

