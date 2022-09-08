Lowcountry High School Football Schedule - Week 3
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 3 action kicks off with a game on Thursday night and Fort Dorchester returns home on Saturday night. But the bulk of the action remains on Friday so be sure to check back here for scores, highlights and more and watch Friday Night Lights at 11:15 only on Live 5 News.
9/8
North Charleston (1-2) at Stall (0-2)
9/9
Hanahan (1-0) at Beckham (3-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Berkeley (1-2) at West Ashley (3-0)
Goose Creek (0-2) at Beaufort
Wando (1-1) at Summerville (2-0)
Dutch Fork at Stratford (0-1)
Ashley Ridge (1-1) at Colleton County (0-2)
Bishop England (1-2) at James Island (3-0)
Timberland (0-3) at Philip Simmons (2-1)
Oceanside Collegiate (2-1) at Marlboro County
Scott’s Branch at Cross (2-1)
Calhoun County at Burke (0-2)
Woodland (2-0) at St. John’s (0-3)
Military Magnet (1-2) at Hunter Tyler Kinard
Bethune-Bowman at Academic Magnet (2-0)
Porter-Gaud (2-1) at Heathwood Hall
Northwood Academy (0-3) at Cardinal Newman
First Baptist (1-1) at Pinewood Prep (0-3)
Dorchester Academy (3-0) at Andrew Jackson
Colleton Prep (2-0) at Cross Schools
Palmetto Christian (0-2) at Spartanburg Christian
St. John’s Christian (2-1) at Thomas Heyward
9/10
Clearwater at Ft. Dorchester (1-1)
