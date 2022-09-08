SC Lottery
No damage to tanker after Naval Weapons Station crash, Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a Monday afternoon crash involving a chemical tanker that heavily damaged a pier at the Naval Weapons Station.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips and Cameron Bopp
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Coast Guard officials say a preliminary investigation into a tanker crash at the Naval Weapons Station indicates there was no damage to the cargo tanks and no pollution in the water.

Crews say the crash happened Monday at approximately 5 p.m. when an oil and chemical tanker called the Bow Triumph crashed into the Wharf Bravo Pier, causing “significant damage” to the pier, Coast Guard Public Affairs Specialist Vincent Moreno said.

Lt. Cmdr. John William Beal said the tanker moored at Odfjell SE, a company specializing in worldwide seaborne transportation and chemical storage, after the crash.

The tanker was partially loaded at the time of the crash, Beal said.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard.

