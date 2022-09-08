Police seeking information on downtown robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in reference to a downtown robbery.

Police say the strong-arm robbery occurred on Aug. 20 on Walnut Street.

The man is described as in his 30s, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. Police say he was wearing black clothing and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-577-7434 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

