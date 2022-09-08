Rounds of rain, heavy at times, possible through the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical moisture and a stalled front will set the stage for unsettled weather for the remainder of the week. Clouds will increase today and the chance of rain will increase, especially this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms may produce heavy rain in a few spots today. With more clouds, high temperatures will be lower today in the mid 80s. The chance of rain will continue increase tonight with the potential of a very wet morning commute on Friday. Morning and afternoon rain will be a possibility on Friday, along with the upcoming weekend. With a more unsettled weather pattern in place, temperatures will only top out in the low to mid 80s for the rest of this week. Localized flooding will be possible each day for the rest of the week.

TROPICS: Hurricane Earl is forecast to pass east of Bermuda as a major hurricane tonight. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the island. Early will continue northward into the north Atlantic and won’t impact any other land areas. Elsewhere, Danielle is beginning to weaken in the north Atlantic and we’re watching two tropical waves off the coast of Africa. Neither pose a threat at this time.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 82.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 84.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 84.

