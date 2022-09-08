SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Rounds of rain, heavy at times, possible through the weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical moisture and a stalled front will set the stage for unsettled weather for the remainder of the week. Clouds will increase today and the chance of rain will increase, especially this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms may produce heavy rain in a few spots today. With more clouds, high temperatures will be lower today in the mid 80s. The chance of rain will continue increase tonight with the potential of a very wet morning commute on Friday. Morning and afternoon rain will be a possibility on Friday, along with the upcoming weekend. With a more unsettled weather pattern in place, temperatures will only top out in the low to mid 80s for the rest of this week. Localized flooding will be possible each day for the rest of the week.

TROPICS: Hurricane Earl is forecast to pass east of Bermuda as a major hurricane tonight. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the island. Early will continue northward into the north Atlantic and won’t impact any other land areas. Elsewhere, Danielle is beginning to weaken in the north Atlantic and we’re watching two tropical waves off the coast of Africa. Neither pose a threat at this time.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 82.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 84.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 84.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, of Summerville, is charged with attempted murder, assault and...
Suspect in Ladson DMV shooting turns himself in, deputies confirm
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released this image of a person believed to be the gunman...
Deputies: No arrest made so far in Ladson DMV shooting
Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested and a deputy was injured...
Deputies: 3 arrested, 1 sought; deputy injured after Wednesday morning chase
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site...
Coroner identifies body recovered in water near James Island yacht club

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Thursday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Off and on rain through the end of the week!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday afternoon forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday tropics update