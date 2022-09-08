South Carolina literacy groups awarded more than $74,000
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina nonprofits, libraries and schools were awarded more than $74,000 in grants to help narrow the gap between learners and programs.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded the funds as part of a larger $3 million grant program across the country to help provide books and technology to youth education programs.
Organizations in the Lowcountry were awarded $17,000.
A full list of organizations is below:
|Organization
|City
|Award amount
|Hillview Baptist Church- Hillview Christian Academy
|Graniteville
|$3,000
|Anderson Five Education Foundation
|Anderson
|$3,000
|Denmark-Olar Elementary School
|Denmark
|$3,000
|United Way Of The Lowcountry, Inc.
|Bluffton
|$3,000
|Beaufort-Jasper YMCA Of The Lowcountry
|Port Royal
|$3,000
|Wings For Kids
|Charleston
|$4,000
|Strides Of Strength Therapeutic Riding
|Chester
|$3,000
|Mcbee Elementary School
|Mcbee
|$3,000
|Dramatic Coffee Beans Inc
|Florence
|$3,000
|Ex-Cel Enchanted Learning
|Georgetown
|$3,500
|Youthbase, Inc.
|Greenville
|$1,000
|Freedom Readers, Inc.
|Myrtle Beach
|$4,000
|Impact 2 Purpose
|Laurens
|$4,000
|Brookland-Cayce High School
|Cayce
|$3,000
|Amikids Bennettsville
|Bennettsville
|$4,000
|Dyslexia Resource Center
|Columbia
|$3,500
|South East Rural Community Outreach
|Hopkins
|$3,500
|Drayton Mills Elementary School
|Spartanburg
|$3,000
|Green Charter School Of Spartanburg
|Spartanburg
|$3,000
|S.C. School For The Deaf And The Blind Foundation, Inc.
|Spartanburg
|$3,550
|Community Literacy Lab
|Sumter
|$4,000
|The Twlum Teens Project
|Hemingway
|$3,500
|York County Reads
|Tega Cay
|$3,000
Applications for the 2023 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants open in January 2023.
