South Carolina literacy groups awarded more than $74,000

By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina nonprofits, libraries and schools were awarded more than $74,000 in grants to help narrow the gap between learners and programs.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded the funds as part of a larger $3 million grant program across the country to help provide books and technology to youth education programs.

Organizations in the Lowcountry were awarded $17,000.

A full list of organizations is below:

OrganizationCityAward amount
Hillview Baptist Church- Hillview Christian AcademyGraniteville$3,000
Anderson Five Education FoundationAnderson$3,000
Denmark-Olar Elementary SchoolDenmark$3,000
United Way Of The Lowcountry, Inc.Bluffton$3,000
Beaufort-Jasper YMCA Of The LowcountryPort Royal$3,000
Wings For KidsCharleston$4,000
Strides Of Strength Therapeutic RidingChester$3,000
Mcbee Elementary SchoolMcbee$3,000
Dramatic Coffee Beans IncFlorence$3,000
Ex-Cel Enchanted LearningGeorgetown$3,500
Youthbase, Inc.Greenville$1,000
Freedom Readers, Inc.Myrtle Beach$4,000
Impact 2 PurposeLaurens$4,000
Brookland-Cayce High SchoolCayce$3,000
Amikids BennettsvilleBennettsville$4,000
Dyslexia Resource CenterColumbia$3,500
South East Rural Community OutreachHopkins$3,500
Drayton Mills Elementary SchoolSpartanburg$3,000
Green Charter School Of SpartanburgSpartanburg$3,000
S.C. School For The Deaf And The Blind Foundation, Inc.Spartanburg$3,550
Community Literacy LabSumter$4,000
The Twlum Teens ProjectHemingway$3,500
York County ReadsTega Cay$3,000

Applications for the 2023 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants open in January 2023.

