South Carolina literacy groups awarded more than $74,000

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina nonprofits, libraries and schools were awarded more than $74,000 in grants to help narrow the gap between learners and programs.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded the funds as part of a larger $3 million grant program across the country to help provide books and technology to youth education programs.

Organizations in the Lowcountry were awarded $17,000.

A full list of organizations is below:

Organization City Award amount Hillview Baptist Church- Hillview Christian Academy Graniteville $3,000 Anderson Five Education Foundation Anderson $3,000 Denmark-Olar Elementary School Denmark $3,000 United Way Of The Lowcountry, Inc. Bluffton $3,000 Beaufort-Jasper YMCA Of The Lowcountry Port Royal $3,000 Wings For Kids Charleston $4,000 Strides Of Strength Therapeutic Riding Chester $3,000 Mcbee Elementary School Mcbee $3,000 Dramatic Coffee Beans Inc Florence $3,000 Ex-Cel Enchanted Learning Georgetown $3,500 Youthbase, Inc. Greenville $1,000 Freedom Readers, Inc. Myrtle Beach $4,000 Impact 2 Purpose Laurens $4,000 Brookland-Cayce High School Cayce $3,000 Amikids Bennettsville Bennettsville $4,000 Dyslexia Resource Center Columbia $3,500 South East Rural Community Outreach Hopkins $3,500 Drayton Mills Elementary School Spartanburg $3,000 Green Charter School Of Spartanburg Spartanburg $3,000 S.C. School For The Deaf And The Blind Foundation, Inc. Spartanburg $3,550 Community Literacy Lab Sumter $4,000 The Twlum Teens Project Hemingway $3,500 York County Reads Tega Cay $3,000

Applications for the 2023 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants open in January 2023.

