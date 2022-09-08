‘They’re never on time’: DD2 parents concerned about school buses as district pushes start times

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two parents say they were surprised, frustrated and irritated when they learned the district will be pushing back class start times as they deal with a shortage of bus drivers.

Starting on Monday, district middle schools will start class at 8:30 a.m., while high schools will start class at 9:30 a.m.

The district said the new start times are to combat ongoing bus delays due to a statewide bus driver shortage. Currently, they have 12 bus driver vacancies in their transportation department.

Parents said the buses have been an issue since the school year began. Some said they have had buses come around 40 minutes later than their scheduled pickup times in recent weeks, leaving them and their loved ones scrambling to make sure their children get to school.

Parents also said it has become common for their children to get to school late and sometimes miss out on class.

“It’s horrible; they’re never on time,” high school parent Jacqui Stewart-Sash said. “My daughter is late to school every day. I get phone calls saying she’s missed first period, but it’s because the bus was late, or she was tardy, or she gets caught in the sweep. It’s just not been a great experience, period.”

The district sent the following statement on its efforts to address the shortage:

While we have increased bus driver pay, increased recruitment efforts, and changed bus route start times, we need to change school start times for middle school and high school to prevent continued loss of instructional time at the start of the school day. Our number one priority continues to be safely transporting students to school and getting them home at a reasonable time.

Some parents said they are hopeful the change is only temporary and school start times can go back to normal soon.

While start times have changed, dismissal times have not, and elementary schools are not affected by the changes.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.