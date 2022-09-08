SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘Thomas and Friends’ introduces first autistic character

Bruno is the show's first character with autism.
Bruno is the show's first character with autism.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The children’s TV show “Thomas and Friends: All Engines Go” is introducing its first autistic character.

His name is Bruno, and Mattel describes him as a “joyful, pun-making brake car.”

Bruno will be voiced by 10-year-old Chuck Smith in the U.S. and 9-year-old Elliot Garcia in the U.K. Both are voice actors with autism.

More than 2% of adults in the U.S. have autism, according to a 2017 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 26th season of “Thomas and Friends” starts later this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, of Summerville, is charged with attempted murder, assault and...
Judge denies bond for suspect in Ladson DMV shooting
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released this image of a person believed to be the gunman...
Deputies: No arrest made so far in Ladson DMV shooting
Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested and a deputy was injured...
Deputies: 3 arrested, 1 sought; deputy injured after Wednesday morning chase
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site...
Coroner identifies body recovered in water near James Island yacht club

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears
FILE - Merriam-Webster.com is displayed on a computer screen on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in New...
ICYMI, pumpkin spice among new Merriam-Webster entries
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an armed robbery Thursday...
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, holds a landmine sniffer dog, Jack Russell...
Blinken, in Kyiv, unveils $2 billion in US military aid for Europe