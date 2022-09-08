SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

U.S. approves up to $675M in further military aid to Ukraine

The troops are fighting in Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia. (Bleeped profanity) (Source: CNN/YOUTUBE/BUTUSOV PLUS/TWITTER/@VISEGRAD24)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday President Joe Biden has approved additional military aid to Ukraine worth up to $675 million, an announcement that came as he gathered allies to renew their commitment to military support “for the long haul.”

Austin said at the start of a meeting with senior officials from allied countries at the United States’ Ramstein Air Base in Germany that Biden approved the latest tranche of U.S. assistance on Wednesday.

He said that the package includes howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and more.

Austin said that “the war is at another key moment,” with Ukrainian forces beginning their counteroffensive in the south of the country. He said that “now we’re seeing the demonstrable success of our common efforts on the battlefield.”

“The face of the war is changing and so is the mission of this contact group,” Austin told the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which was attended by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine’s defense minister as well as officials from allied countries.

“We will work together to train Ukraine’s forces for the long haul. We will work together to help integrate Ukraine’s capabilities and bolster its joint operations for the long haul,” he said. “We will work together to upgrade our defense industrial basis to meet Ukraine’s requirements for the long haul, and we will work together for production and innovation to meet Ukraine’s self-defense needs for the long haul.”

“We must evolve as the fight evolves,” Austin said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, of Summerville, is charged with attempted murder, assault and...
Suspect in Ladson DMV shooting turns himself in, deputies confirm
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released this image of a person believed to be the gunman...
Deputies: No arrest made so far in Ladson DMV shooting
Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested and a deputy was injured...
Deputies: 3 arrested, 1 sought; deputy injured after Wednesday morning chase
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site...
Coroner identifies body recovered in water near James Island yacht club

Latest News

In March of 2021 USPS launched their 10-year plan, Delivering for America. This plan is focused...
U.S. Postal Service hiring across S.C. to help increased shipping demands
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: U.S. Postal Service hiring across S.C. to help increased shipping demands
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies tracking gunman who robbed Orangeburg hotel clerk
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Suspect in Ladson DMV shooting turns himself in, deputies confirm