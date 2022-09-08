U.S. Postal Service hiring across S.C. to help increased shipping demands

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. Over the last few years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands set the company back and they need help now more than ever.

In March of 2021, USPS launched its 10-year plan, Delivering for America. This plan is focused on building a more stable workforce ultimately to better serve the community and its growing needs.

The United States Postal Service has been around for almost 250 years and officials say their service has been a staple in American society ever since.

Stephan Slaughter, Postmaster of Charleston, says they’ve seen some changes over the years as parcel volumes have increased drastically. The company is working to adjust now to ensure customers get their packages in a timely manner.

As part of the 10-year plan, Slaughter says they will be investing in different aspects of the company. This ranges from their package processing network, upgrading retail lobby spaces, and most importantly investing in their people through scheduling, culture, and career paths.

Slaughter worked his way up to becoming the postmaster of Charleston, but he started off as an entry-level employee with USPS. As the hiring sessions begin, Slaughter encourages everyone to give them a chance.

“The postal service awarded me a lot of opportunity, a lot of job security and subsequently allowed me to progress to the point where I am now the postmaster of Charleston. So, if I can do it, I encourage everyone to do it,” Slaughter says.

Starting today, the Aiken-Summerall, Charleston, North Augusta and Bluffton Post Offices are hosting job fairs. They are looking to fill immediate openings for multiple positions and starting pay ranges from $18.92 to $19.50 an hour.

USPS officials will be at the job fairs to share information about the positions and answer any questions.

Applications are only accepted online

Job fair dates and locations:

Thursday, September 8, 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. Aiken- Summerall Post Office 758 Silver Bluff Road Aiken SC

Saturday, September 10, 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. Charleston Post Office job fair will be held at: Hanahan Library 1216 Old Murray Ct Hanahan, SC 29410

Wednesday, September 14, 12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. North Augusta Post Office 1450 Georgia Avenue North Augusta, SC 29841

Wednesday, September 14, 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Bluffton Post Office 25 Thurmond Way Bluffton, SC 29910

