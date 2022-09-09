SC Lottery
Charleston County Public Library, Lowcountry Food Bank expand after-school food program

The organizations will now offer cold dinners at two library branches, in addition to snacks at five other locations.
The organizations will now offer cold dinners at two library branches, in addition to snacks at five other locations.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library and the Lowcountry Food Bank are working together to alleviate child hunger by expanding their after-school snacks program.

The organizations will now offer cold dinners at two library branches, in addition to snacks at five other locations.

Starting Monday, the meals and snacks will be available to kids ages 5 to 18, Monday through Friday from 3-5 p.m.

Cold dinners will be served at the Main Library on Calhoun Street and the St. Paul’s Hollywood Library in Hollywood.

The Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, Cooper River Memorial Library, Hurd/St. Andrews Library, Otranto Road Library and John’s Island Library will all serve snacks.

The snacks and dinners are part of the food bank’s Kids Cafe program and offer nutritious options like fruit, cheese, yogurt and muffins.

