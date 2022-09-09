Heavy rain leads to sewer overflows in West Ashley, Charleston Water System says

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - With the amount of rain that has fallen in the Lowcountry in the past several weeks, some of that water has gotten into sewer systems, pushing that infrastructure to its capacity.

Whenever there is a sewer overflow, Charleston Water System said they put out signs to let neighbors know what is happening along with knocking on their doors. However, a particular manhole off Donahue Drive in West Ashley has been problematic.

CWS said with the recent heavy rainfall, the groundwater has been dripping into their sewer systems through cracks and eating away at their capacity, which they said has resulted in overflows.

Around 40,000 gallons of sewage have overflowed out of the manhole on Donahue Drive in the past month, according to the water utility. Crews have come out here and since treated the area.

CWS said they will be spending millions of dollars on a potential solution that is currently in a design phase, but it is still about two to three years away.

Charleston Waterkeeper Executive Director Andrew Wunderley said these overflows affect more people than just those who live nearby.

“It exposes people to pathogens and bacteria and is a risk to public health, but it’s also an issue because it’s damaging to the health of our rivers and creeks,” Wunderley said, “and it’s an issue that we have to get a handle on as a community and make people aware of.”

Each sewer utility in the Lowcountry has a phone number for you to call to report whenever there is a sewage overflow.

You can find those numbers down below:

Charleston Water System: 843-727-6800

Mount Pleasant Waterworks: 843-884-9626

North Charleston Sewer District: 843-764-3072

Summerville CPW: 843-871-0810

Dorchester County Water and Sewer: 843-832-0075

Berkeley County Water and Sewer: 843-572-4400

