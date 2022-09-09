Deputies investigating West Ashley hit-and-run crash involving bicycle

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are working to find the driver who struck a bicyclist in West Ashley late Thursday afternoon and left the scene.

Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the crash happened on Beehive Road just off Highway 17 at approximately 5:40 p.m.

EMS took the cyclist to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Knapp said deputies were working to identify the vehicle involved.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District reported a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene Thursday night.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.

