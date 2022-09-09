SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies investigating West Ashley hit-and-run crash involving bicycle

Charleston County deputies are working to find the driver who struck a bicyclist in West Ashley...
Charleston County deputies are working to find the driver who struck a bicyclist in West Ashley late Thursday afternoon and left the scene.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are working to find the driver who struck a bicyclist in West Ashley late Thursday afternoon and left the scene.

Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the crash happened on Beehive Road just off Highway 17 at approximately 5:40 p.m.

EMS took the cyclist to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Knapp said deputies were working to identify the vehicle involved.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District reported a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene Thursday night.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, of Summerville, is charged with attempted murder, assault and...
Judge denies bond for suspect in Ladson DMV shooting
Highsmith was 21 months old on Aug. 23, 1971, when she was abducted by someone claiming to be a...
Tip claims child kidnapped 51 years ago may have been spotted on Daniel Island
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrests of five people who they say are...
5 arrested in Berkeley County drug bust
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an armed robbery Thursday...
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

A crash on I-26 in the North Charleston area is causing a backup of at least two miles during...
FIRST ALERT: I-26 crash blocks 2 eastbound lanes
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Crash on I-26EB causing 3-mile backup in N. Charleston area
The organizations will now offer cold dinners at two library branches, in addition to snacks at...
Charleston County Public Library, Lowcountry Food Bank expand after-school food program
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County Public Library, Lowcountry Food Bank expand after school food program