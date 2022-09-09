SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Flood Watch, Coastal Flooding today!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential of heavy rain and flooding in spots. A Flood Watch has been issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton and Beaufort counties through midnight. Periods of heavy rain, especially along the coast, will result in the potential for localized flooding today. Several inches of rain are possible today. Additionally, tides are expected to run very high today meaning that flooding could be exacerbated by coastal flooding and the inability for water to drain around high tide in places like Downtown Charleston. High tides in the Charleston Harbor today will occur at 7:36 this morning and 8:13 this evening. Even without rainfall, this evening’s high tide could cause significant tidal flooding.

The weather should improve to a degree for the weekend with fewer storms and peeks of sunshine. We expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky both Saturday and Sunday with scattered downpours possible. Highs will go from the upper 70s to near 80 today to the upper 80s this weekend with more dry time and sunshine expected.

TODAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. High 80.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

