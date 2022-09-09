SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Flood watch issued for parts of the Lowcountry

Heavy rain and flooding are possible in parts of the Lowcountry on Friday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Heavy rain and flooding are possible in parts of the Lowcountry on Friday.

CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 Weather app.

The Live 5 Weather team declared Friday as a First Alert Weather Day because of the potential for localized flooding and heavy rains, especially along the coast.

A flood watch has been issued for Charleston, coastal Colleton and Beaufort Counties through midnight.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said several inches of rain is possible Friday.

“Additionally, tides are expected to run very high today meaning that flooding could be exacerbated by coastal flooding and the inability for water to drain around high tide in places like Downtown Charleston,” Sovine said.

High tides in the Charleston harbor will occur at 7:36 a.m. and 8:13 p.m.

Sovine said the evening high tide could cause significant tidal flooding without rainfall.

To see a list of road closures in Charleston, click here.

Check back for updates on the weather risk on Live 5 News and Live 5+.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

