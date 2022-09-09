FIRST ALERT: Flood watch issued for parts of the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Heavy rain and flooding are possible in parts of the Lowcountry on Friday.

The Live 5 Weather team declared Friday as a First Alert Weather Day because of the potential for localized flooding and heavy rains, especially along the coast.

A flood watch has been issued for Charleston, coastal Colleton and Beaufort Counties through midnight.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said several inches of rain is possible Friday.

“Additionally, tides are expected to run very high today meaning that flooding could be exacerbated by coastal flooding and the inability for water to drain around high tide in places like Downtown Charleston,” Sovine said.

High tides in the Charleston harbor will occur at 7:36 a.m. and 8:13 p.m.

Sovine said the evening high tide could cause significant tidal flooding without rainfall.

