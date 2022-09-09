SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: I-26 crash blocks 2 eastbound lanes

By Elisheva Wimberly
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 in the North Charleston area is causing a backup of at least three miles during the soggy Friday morning commute.

The crash was reported near mile marker 211 and the Aviation Avenue exit. The crash originally closed three eastbound lanes. As of 9:50 a.m., one of those had reopened, leaving the left two lanes of I-26EB closed.

Traffic was backed up three miles to the Highway 52 Connector exit. The drive time from Summerville to downtown Charleston was nearing the one-hour mark.

Drivers should consider an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

