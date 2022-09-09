SC Lottery
Investigators arrest 2 following deadly Colleton Co. armed robbery

Richard Campodonico is charged with murder, first-degree Burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery...
Richard Campodonico is charged with murder, first-degree Burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery and weapons violations, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.(Colleton County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man and his girlfriend were arrested by U.S. Marshals in Georgia Friday morning after a deadly armed robbery.

Richard Campodonico is charged with murder, first-degree Burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery and weapons violations, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Megan Andrews currently is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

Deputies responded to a home outside of Cottageville Tuesday around 11 a.m. in reference to a home invasion. A caller told officers that an unknown armed man forced his way into the house.

The man then shot a male victim in front of his wife and child while demanding the keys to the family’s vehicle, deputies say. The suspect then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, according to investigators.

Once deputies and crews with the fire rescue got to the scene, the shooting victim had already died.

The sheriff’s office says they had little evidence at the beginning of the investigation, so they relied on tips from the community and other departments.

“The results were astonishing,” the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post. “The Colleton Sheriff’s Office received tips from residents all around the Lowcountry. Personnel from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, and the Walterboro Police Department assisted Colleton Detectives in gathering and relaying tips and chasing down leads.”

Later, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office found the stolen vehicle, and Colleton deputies were able to collect vital information.

Detectives say they learned the suspect has left the Lowcountry, and that is when they reached out to U.S. Marshals for assistance.

Campodonico and Andrews were arrested near Rome, Georgia. Both are being housed in Georgia pending extradition procedures. A booking photo of Andrews was not immediately made available.

