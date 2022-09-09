SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man arrested for attempted murder in Burton

Nehemiah Wilson
Nehemiah Wilson(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Sheriff’s Deputies say they’ve arrested a man after a domestic disturbance and shots fired call in Burton Friday morning.

Deputies say Nehemiah Wilson fired a gun into a parked car in front of a home off of Shanklin road shortly before 6 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened after Wilson got in an argument with with a woman in that car. No one was hit.

Wilson is charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highsmith was 21 months old on Aug. 23, 1971, when she was abducted by someone claiming to be a...
Tip claims child kidnapped 51 years ago may have been spotted on Daniel Island
La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, of Summerville, is charged with attempted murder, assault and...
Judge denies bond for suspect in Ladson DMV shooting
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrests of five people who they say are...
5 arrested in Berkeley County drug bust
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an armed robbery Thursday...
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh at bond hearing for two murder charges on July 20, 2022.
State asks Murdaugh defense to turn over evidence before trial
Adell Grant Harris worked for the Charleston Police Department for 36 years before retiring in...
Woman remembers being hired as first female police officer in the state 50 years ago
The Charleston and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Offices are facing a lawsuit following a...
23-minute pursuit ends with suspect hitting ‘innocent driver’
Joseph Scott Oberlies, 34, was charged with first-degree burglary and destruction or removal of...
Man dumps child’s ashes into trash after breaking into ex’s house: Report
Source: WTOC
Whale Branch football game canceled after loaded gun found on school property, juvenile detained