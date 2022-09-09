SC Lottery
Man dies in fire at Hilton head vacation home

Beaufort County Deputies responded to a fire early Friday morning on Dinghy Lane in Palmetto...
Beaufort County Deputies responded to a fire early Friday morning on Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes on Hilton Head.(Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County Deputies responded to a fire early Friday morning on Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes on Hilton Head.

Hilton Head Fire Rescue says six people were vacationing in the home. Four people escaped and another person was taken to the hospital.

Deputies say the body of a 63-year-old Missouri man was found in the home.

SLED is working with the Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue to determine a cause.

