SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

MLB adopts pitch clock, shift limits, bigger bases for 2023

The pitch clock has helped reduce the average time of a nine-inning game in the minor leagues...
The pitch clock has helped reduce the average time of a nine-inning game in the minor leagues from 3 hours, 4 minutes in 2021 to 2:38 this season.(slgckgc / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By RONALD BLUM
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball adopted its first pitch clock, limits on defensive shifts and larger bases for next season in an effort to shorten games and increase offense in a tradition-bound sport.

The decision on the clock and shift restrictions by the sport’s 11-man competition committee was made Friday over the unanimous opposition of the panel’s players, who approved the larger bases. The changes had long been pushed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in an effort to combat the increase in dead time over four decades and suffocation of offense in the age of analytics.

“Throughout the extensive testing of recent years, minor league personnel and a wide range of fans — from the most loyal to casual observers — have recognized the collective impact of these changes in making the game even better and more enjoyable,” Manfred said in a statement.

Until last winter, MLB needed one year advance notice to make on-field rules changes without approval of the players’ association. The union agreed in the March lockout settlement to establish the committee, which includes six management representatives, four players and one umpire.

“Players live the game — day in and day out. On-field rules and regulations impact their preparation, performance, and ultimately, the integrity of the game itself,” the union said in a statement. “Major League Baseball was unwilling to meaningfully address the areas of concern that players raised.”

The pitch clock will be set at 15 seconds with no runners on base and 20 seconds with runners — up from the 14/19 tested at Triple-A this season and 14/18 at lower minor league levels.

There will be a limit of two of what MLB calls disengagements — pickoff attempts or steps off the rubber — per plate appearance, and a balk would be called for a third or more unless there is an out. The disengagement limit would be reset if a runner advances.

A catcher will be required to be in the catcher’s box with nine seconds left on the clock and a hitter in the batter’s box and focused on the pitcher with eight seconds remaining. Penalties for violations will be a ball called against a pitcher and a strike called against a batter.

A batter can ask an umpire for time once per plate appearance, and after that it would be granted only at the umpire’s discretion if the request is made while in the batter’s box.

The clock has helped reduce the average time of a nine-inning game in the minor leagues from 3 hours, 4 minutes in 2021 to 2:38 this season. The average time of a nine-inning game in the major leagues this year is 3:06; it was 2:46 in 1989, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The shift limit requires two infielders to be on either side of second and all infielders to be within the outer boundary of the infield when the pitcher is on the rubber, and infielders may not switch sides unless there is a substitution.

Use of shifts has exploded in the past decade, from 2,357 times on balls hit in play in 2011 to 28,130 in 2016 and 59,063 last year, according to Sports Info Solutions. Shifts are on pace for 68,000 this season.

The size of bases will increase to 18-inch squares from 15, promoting safety — first basemen are less likely to get stepped on — but also boosting stolen bases and offense with a 4.5-inch decrease in distance between first and second, and second and third.

Committees members include St. Louis CEO Bill DeWitt Jr., San Francisco chairman Greg Johnson, Colorado CEO Dick Monfort, Toronto CEO Mark Shapiro, Seattle chairman John Stanton and Boston chairman Tom Werner, and umpire Bill Miller. Players on the panel include Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty, Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow, Blue Jays infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield and Giants outfielder Austin Slater, and Cubs infielder Ian Happ also participated as an alternate.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highsmith was 21 months old on Aug. 23, 1971, when she was abducted by someone claiming to be a...
Tip claims child kidnapped 51 years ago may have been spotted on Daniel Island
La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, of Summerville, is charged with attempted murder, assault and...
Judge denies bond for suspect in Ladson DMV shooting
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrests of five people who they say are...
5 arrested in Berkeley County drug bust
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an armed robbery Thursday...
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Judge tosses Trump’s Russia probe suit against Clinton, FBI
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Raindrops are seen on a photograph left at the gates of Buckingham Palace by a mourner in...
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth: King Charles III, in first address, vows ‘lifelong service’
Located in southeastern Kentucky, Cumberland Falls is 68 feet high by 125 feet wide, reaching...
Woman trying to retrieve phone goes over 68-foot waterfall, survives