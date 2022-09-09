SC Lottery
Police looking for missing ‘vulnerable’ man

David A. Chapman, 30, was last seen at Midland Park Residential Home Tuesday night.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.

David A. Chapman, 30, was last seen at Midland Park Residential Home Wednesday night.

Chapman suffers from mental illnesses and has a history of wandering off from the facility.

Police describe Chapman as 6′0″, weighing 238 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If located, you can contact Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894 or 843-822-1113.

