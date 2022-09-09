SC Lottery
Publix sets opening date for new Moncks Corner store

Grocer Publix says it will open its newest Tri-County location in Moncks Corner at 7 a.m. on Sept. 28.
Grocer Publix says it will open its newest Tri-County location in Moncks Corner at 7 a.m. on Sept. 28.(Source: Rusty Clark ~ 100K Photos / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Grocery store Publix will open its newest Lowcountry location in late September.

That new store, located at 2830 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner, will hold its grand opening at 7 a.m. on Sept. 28, the company announced Friday.

The new store will join 14 other Publix locations in the Tri-County area. The grocer has stores across Charleston, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, Summerville and Goose Creek.

