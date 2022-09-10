SC Lottery
Bonus: Lottery winner carries winning ticket in purse for weeks before realizing she won

A Kentucky woman said she had a lottery ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she won $80,000. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman says she had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, the woman told officials she had the $5 ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she had won $80,000.

WKYT reports it wasn’t until she and her son were running an errand that she found it. Her son scratched it off and found out she was a big winner.

After taxes, lottery officials said she’s getting a check for more than $55,000.

The Kentucky Lottery said she bought the winning ticket at a Liberty Mart in Owingsville. The store will get an $800 bonus.

