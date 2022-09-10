Crews working to put out structure fire in Mount Pleasant

SC Lottery
Multiple fire crews are working to put out a structure fire in Mount Pleasant Saturday.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple fire crews are working to put out a structure fire in Mount Pleasant Saturday.

The call came in around 11:45 a.m. for a structure fire at the 300 block of 4th Avenue, according to Mount Pleasant Fire spokesman Matthew Tidwell.

Crews arrived to find fire and smoke coming from a one story brick house.

Mount Pleasant Fire, City of Charleston Fire, Charleston County EMS, Charleston County Rescue, Mount Pleasant Police, and Dominion Energy are all on the scene, which Tidwell described as “very active” as of 1 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

