FIRST ALERT: Roads closed downtown due to Friday night flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is reporting road closures again downtown due to flooding.

Officials say all lanes of the following streets are closed:

Ashley Avenue between Tradd Street and Broad Street

Ashley Avenue between Calhoun Street and Broad Street

Bee Street at Courtenay Drive

Calhoun Street between Smith Street and Ashley Avenue

Drake Street at Columbus Street

Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue

Hagood Avenue between slightly north of Fishburne Street to Spring Street

King Street at Huger Street

Lockwood Drive from Beaufain Street to Ashley Avenue

Morrison Drive at Jackson Street

N Market Street between E Bay Street and Meeting Street

President Street at Cannon Street

President Street near Fishburne Street

Rutledge Avenue between Calhoun Street and Broad Street

S Market Street between Meeting Street and E Bay Street

Sheppard Street near Crosstown

Washington Street at Society Street

Washington Street from Hasell Street to Society Street

Roads were also closed Friday morning due to flooding.

