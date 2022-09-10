FIRST ALERT: Charleston County Tornado Warning expires

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - At midnight a Tornado warning issued for Charleston County expired.

The warning, issued Friday night by the National Weather Service, applied to portions of Charleston County.

Locations that were impacted by the warning include Johns Island, Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island, Meggett, Rockville, Yonges Island, Bears Bluff and Wadmalaw Island.

“Tornado warning expires, but I’m still watching this area of rotation,” Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said. “If you are in the Johns Island area, Hollywood, West Ashley or southern Charleston County, monitor this storm and be ready to take cover.”

The National Weather Service says, at this time, there is no confirmed tornado damage.

“Based on radar signatures, if there was damage it was likely between Seabrook and Kiawah, up through Cassique, Freshfields Village, and on to the Oak Point area,” the agency stated in a tweet.

Good rotation with this tornado warning moving North at 20 mph.

