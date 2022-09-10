FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warning in SC counties expire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Tornado Warning for several South Carolina counties has expired Saturday afternoon.

The warning lasted until 4 p.m.

Parts of Horry, Marion, Florence and Williamsburg counties were under the warning at one point.

A TORNADO WARNING has been issued for parts of Marion, Florence, Horry, Williamsburg until 9/10 4:00PM. Please seek shelter immediately! #chswx pic.twitter.com/RQY7tilqS8 — Stephanie (@stephaniesinewx) September 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.