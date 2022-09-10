FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warning in SC counties expire
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Tornado Warning for several South Carolina counties has expired Saturday afternoon.
The warning lasted until 4 p.m.
Parts of Horry, Marion, Florence and Williamsburg counties were under the warning at one point.
A TORNADO WARNING has been issued for parts of Marion, Florence, Horry, Williamsburg until 9/10 4:00PM. Please seek shelter immediately! #chswx pic.twitter.com/RQY7tilqS8— Stephanie (@stephaniesinewx) September 10, 2022
