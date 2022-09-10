SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warning in SC counties expire

A Tornado Warning for several South Carolina counties has expired Saturday afternoon.
A Tornado Warning for several South Carolina counties has expired Saturday afternoon. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Tornado Warning for several South Carolina counties has expired Saturday afternoon.

The warning lasted until 4 p.m.

Parts of Horry, Marion, Florence and Williamsburg counties were under the warning at one point.

