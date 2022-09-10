Horry County police searching for missing woman

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for help to find a woman reported missing.

The Horry County Police Department said 63-year-old Carrie Jackson was last seen at around 3 p.m. Friday at her home on Stephanie Lane, located outside Loris.

Jackson is described as being around 5′3″ and 145 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

