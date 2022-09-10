SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Illinois man pleads guilty to felonies in 2021 Capitol riot

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Shane Jason Woods, 44, of Auburn, Illinois, pleaded guilty Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, to felony charges for assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and a related federal assault charge, prosecutors said.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a central Illinois man pleaded guilty Friday to felony charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and a member of the news media during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors say 44-year-old Shane Jason Woods of Auburn, Illinois, pleaded guilty Friday in the District of Columbia to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and a related federal assault charge.

Court documents say Woods knocked a Capitol Police officer off her feet and later that day tackled a member of the news media trying to leave a disturbance.

Woods is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2023.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highsmith was 21 months old on Aug. 23, 1971, when she was abducted by someone claiming to be a...
Tip claims child kidnapped 51 years ago may have been spotted on Daniel Island
La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, of Summerville, is charged with attempted murder, assault and...
Judge denies bond for suspect in Ladson DMV shooting
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrests of five people who they say are...
5 arrested in Berkeley County drug bust
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an armed robbery Thursday...
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar
GOP officials say Krystle Matthews’ comments that were leaked by “Project Veritas” were racist.
Lowcountry rep. reacts to leaked audio: ‘I said what I said’

Latest News

Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
US, Trump team propose names for arbiter in Mar-a-Lago probe
Senators talk during a recess in debate at the State House in Columbia on Sept. 8, 2022.
SC abortion bill returns to House after Senate further restricts six-week ban
Alex Murdaugh at bond hearing for two murder charges on July 20, 2022.
State asks Murdaugh defense to turn over evidence before trial