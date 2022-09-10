SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man wanted in Texas for child porn caught in Spartanburg Co., deputies say

Jonathan Walter Cantrell
Jonathan Walter Cantrell(Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man who had an arrest warrant for a child pornography case out of Texas was found in Duncan Friday morning.

Deputies said 46-year-old Jonathan Walter Cantrell was showing to have an active arrest warrant out of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Texas.

Cantrell was found along Tyger River Drive around 8:45 a.m. on Friday, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said they seized Cantrell’s phone at the request of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

While Cantrell was being taken into custody, deputies said he made several statements about his phone stating that there is a website he uses to do all of his “stuff”.

MORE NEWS: 2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Offices are facing a lawsuit following a...
23-minute pursuit ends with suspect hitting ‘innocent driver’
Joseph Scott Oberlies, 34, was charged with first-degree burglary and destruction or removal of...
Man dumps child’s ashes into trash after breaking into ex’s house: Report
Portions of Charleston County were under a Tornado Warning until midnight, according to the...
FIRST ALERT: Charleston County Tornado Warning expires
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
Highsmith was 21 months old on Aug. 23, 1971, when she was abducted by someone claiming to be a...
Tip claims child kidnapped 51 years ago may have been spotted on Daniel Island

Latest News

A Tornado Warning for several South Carolina counties has expired Saturday afternoon. (Source:...
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warning in SC counties expire
Multiple fire crews are working to put out a structure fire in Mount Pleasant Saturday.
Crews working to put out structure fire in Mount Pleasant
Carrie Jackson
Horry County police searching for missing woman
Police say a man is in custody after leading police on a chase for over 3 miles in North...
Police: North Charleston man arrested after chase, pointed weapon at officer