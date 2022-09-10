Police: North Charleston man arrested after chase, pointed weapon at officer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a man is in custody after leading officers on a chase for over 3 miles in North Charleston Friday night.

Nastardumus Denzel Johnson, 22, of North Charleston, was arrested and hit with multiple charges, including failure to stop for blue lights and sirens and pointing and presenting a firearm.

Around 9:40 p.m., officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to the Northside Drive area in response to drug complaints, according to a police report.

They noticed a car pull into a hotel parking lot and immediately pull back out. After getting behind the vehicle, which was being driven by Johnson, officers noticed a tail light out and tried to pull over the vehicle.

Johnson did not respond to police’s blue lights, but rather sped up and continued down Tedder Street.

Officers turned their sirens on and began to pursue.

The chase led to Rock Street where police say Johnson ran a stop sign while attempting to make a right turn onto Ashley Phosphate Road, crashing into another vehicle.

Johnson did not stop after the collision, but continued fleeing down Ashley Phosphate Road.

After more than three miles trying to evade police, Johnson stopped at Appian Way apartments on Patriots Blvd, where his vehicle was registered.

Police say he tried to enter an apartment but it was locked.

After an officer caught up to him at the door and tried to make contact with him, Johnson pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at the officer.

Johnson was commanded to stop, but ran up to the third floor where he threw away his firearm.

After officers attempted to taze him, he laid down and put his hands up, surrendering to police.

Johnson was arrested and charged with unlawful carry of a pistol, failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, pointing and presenting a firearm, driving with a suspended license, and leaving the scene with property damage.

He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 22.

