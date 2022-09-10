Second inning surge gives RiverDogs fourth straight win in final series of regular season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs scored six runs on five hits in the second inning on the way to a decisive 8-1 win over the Columbia Fireflies at Segra Park on Friday night. The RiverDogs received 7.0 scoreless innings from their bullpen to close out their 87th win of the campaign. Junior Caminero extended his hitting streak to 14 games, moving into a tie with Luis Leon for the longest hitting streak of the season for a member of the RiverDogs.

After he tossed a scoreless first inning, Columbia starter Ben Hernandez had allowed just one run in 14.0 innings against the RiverDogs this season. That changed quickly as the right-hander would not make it through a second frame. Bobby Seymour began the attack with a walk and was brought home by Nathan Perry’s sacrifice fly. A walk and two singles allowed Shane Sasaki to hit with the bases loaded. The center fielder took advantage by making it 3-0 with a two-run single to center. Ryan Spikes walked to reload the bases and this time Caminero extended his streak with a two-run single of his own. Before the inning ended, Seymour grounded a ball up the middle to increase the margin to 6-0.

The Fireflies (33-30, 51-78) scored their lone run in the bottom of that same inning. Kamron Fields, who opened the game for the RiverDogs (41-23, 87-43) walked David Hollie to start the inning and the outfielder responded by stealing second base. He advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly from Levi Usher. Fields worked 2.0 innings and allowed the lone run without surrendering a hit.

From that point forward the bullpen dominated the game. Over Galue picked up his league-best 12th win of the season by tossing 4.0 scoreless innings and striking out six. Junior Williams was up next, turning in a pair of scoreless framed with just one hit allowed. Finally, Aneudy Cortorreal walked three in the ninth, but struck out Cayden Wallace with the bases loaded to end the game.

More offense was not a necessity, but the RiverDogs slugged a pair of home runs in the late innings for good measure. Alejandro Pie, one night after hitting his first home run on an inside-the-park dash, blasted his second professional home run over the left field wall in the sixth. In the seventh, Keegan followed suit with an opposite field bast that cleared the right field wall. It was the catcher’s second of the season. The two round-trippers made it 8-1, representing the final tally.

Sasaki, Daiwer Castellanos and Pie each finished with two hits. The RiverDogs have multiple home runs in every game this series and 12 total on the week. Gavin Cross and Vazquez had two hits for Columbia.

The penultimate game of the regular season is slated for Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. RHP Yoniel Curet (0-0, 3.38) will make his second start for the RiverDogs against RHP Shane Panzini (0-4, 5.03) of the Fireflies.

