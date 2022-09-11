Celebration for Upstate woman turning 107-years-old

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones gathered today to celebrate a special Upstate woman. Members from Cannon Memorial Baptist Church organized a birthday party to celebrate 107-year-old Lake Waldrop White.

Mrs. White was born in Pickens County in September of 1915. Throughout the years, she worked a variety of jobs to help her family become more successful.

She took part in work like like helping her mother run a boarding house, promoted the Women’s Missionary Union, taught Sunday School, and much more.

Sources close to Mrs. White tell us that in her twenties, she became a “Rosie the Riveter” type figure, after taking an aircraft maintenance position in Alabama. They say she worked on B29 army aircrafts – and was often “stuck” with the job of climbing inside the wings due to her small size.

After moving back home, she started communicating with a man named Orville White, whom she met at her parent’s store. After gaining her mother’s approval at the age of 32, Lake went on her first date with Mr. White.

A little while later, Orville and Lake began courting and were soon engaged. Sources say Orville took Lake to a jewelry store in Walhalla and bought her a ring for $1,000 – a hefty sum of money for the time.

After getting married, Mrs. White gave birth to a son named Gary Robert, and then to a daughter named Glenda Frances. She decided to become a stay-at-home-mom and focused on raising her children and caring for her family and their home.

In 1971, Lake joined her husband as an employee at Clemson University, working in the cotton-testing lab to help their children achieve their bachelor’s degrees.

Throughout her life, Mrs. White has overcome many obstacles including overcoming the Spanish Flu, double pneumonia, and Covid-19. Sources say she’s been a faithful servant to the Lord, even working Vacation Bible School until 100 years of age!

We’re told Lake sometimes wonders why she’s lived here on Earth for so long. Her children say they believe it’s so she can pray for them each day.

