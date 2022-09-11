SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Flowers leads South Carolina State over Bethune-Cookman 33-9

South Carolina State Football
South Carolina State Football(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kendrell Flowers ran for a pair of touchdowns and South Carolina State beat Bethune-Cookman 33-9 on Saturday night.

Flowers scored from the 1 late in the first quarter and added a 67-yard touchdown run in the third that stretched the South Carolina State (1-1) lead to 20-3. Flowers finished with 147 yards rushing on 16 carries. Jr. Corey Fields threw an 87-yard touchdown pass to Shaquan Davis with 3:58 remaining. The Bulldogs added a pick-6 late.

Jalon Jones had 11 carries for 99 yards rushing for Bethune-Cookman (0-2). Jimmie Robinson III had a 5-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter for the Wildcats.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Offices are facing a lawsuit following a...
23-minute pursuit ends with suspect hitting ‘innocent driver’
Portions of Charleston County were under a Tornado Warning until midnight, according to the...
FIRST ALERT: Charleston County Tornado Warning expires
Joseph Scott Oberlies, 34, was charged with first-degree burglary and destruction or removal of...
Man dumps child’s ashes into trash after breaking into ex’s house: Report
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
Police say a man is in custody after leading police on a chase for over 3 miles in North...
Police: North Charleston man arrested after chase, pointed weapon at officer

Latest News

The Battery earned a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday night
Booth’s Brace Powers Charleston’s Comeback Victory Over Tampa Bay
Coastal Carolina moved to 2-0 on the season with a win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday
McCall rallies Coastal Carolina past Gardner-Webb 31-24
Arkansas defeats South Carolina 44-30.
Sanders helps No. 16 Arkansas rocket past South Carolina
Furman Paladins safety Hugh Ryan (6) tackles Clemson Tigers wide receiver Joseph Ngata in the...
Uiagalelei leads No. 5 Clemson to 35-12 victory over Furman