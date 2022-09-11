SC Lottery
McCall rallies Coastal Carolina past Gardner-Webb 31-24

Coastal Carolina moved to 2-0 on the season with a win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns, including a 7-yard toss to Jacob Jenkins in the fourth quarter, to rally Coastal Carolina past Gardner-Webb 31-27 on Saturday.

The FCS Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-1) trailed 24-10 midway through the third quarter before scoring 17 straight points, including two short touchdown runs by Bailey Fisher, to take the lead with 10 1/2 minutes left in the game.

But McCall led the Chanticleers (2-0) on a 10-play, 84-yard drive, connecting with Jenkins for the go-ahead score with four minutes remaining. The Bulldogs final two possessions ended in interceptions by Lance Boykin. Gardner-Webb also lost two fumbles.

McCall was 22-of-30 passing for 308 yards with an interception. Tyson Mobley had a pair of TD catches. Matthew McDoom had a 95-yard kickoff return for a score

Fisher was 27-of-37 passing for 403 yards with a touchdown and the two picks. T.J. Luther had 188 yards receiving on five catches.

The teams combined for 756 yards in the air and just 93 on the ground.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

