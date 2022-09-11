Officials searching for pilot’s body after Lake Hartwell plane crash

HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Officials say they’re looking for the body of a pilot after their plane crashed into Lake Hartwell.

The F.A.A. says Beechcraft B55 crashed into the lake around 12:30 p.m. - prompting a search by several crews, including law enforcement and a dive team.

Witnesses say the crash happened near Old 29 Highway in Hart County, Georgia.

Officials say only the pilot was on board.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Officials say the plane is in about 115 feet of water. They say they will be back in the morning to continue searching.

Stay tuned for further updates.

MORE NEWS: Deputies looking for missing man last seen near hospital in Greenville

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.