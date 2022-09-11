SC Lottery
Power knocked out in Awendaw area after transformer catches on fire

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is currently investigating the fire at the 6400 block of Sewee Rd.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are on the scene of a transformer fire that has knocked out power in the greater Awendaw area.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is currently investigating the fire at the 6400 block of Sewee Rd.

The district says the Berkeley Electric Cooperative has been notified of the situation.

There is no official word yet on what led to the transformer catching on fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

