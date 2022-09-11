A stalled front will keep showers and storms around today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Scattered storms/rain showers are once again possible today thanks to a stalled front over the area. While severe threat is low, any storm could produce heavy rainfall at times. Not everyone will see rain, but have the umbrella just in case! Use caution if you are heading to the beach today, there is a MODERATE risk for rip currents. Monday will remain unsettled ahead of our next cold front. The cold front will pass through the area Tuesday and will stall offshore for the rest of the week. Rain and storm chances fall Tuesday and Wednesday behind the front but will increase once again Thursday into the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for most of the week.

TROPICS: A tropical wave is expected to move off of the coast of Africa early next week and has a low chance (30%) of development over the next five days. We’ll keep and eye on things!

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms. High 88, Low 75.

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms. High 87, Low 73.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 87, Low 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 86, Low 70.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain & Storms. High 85, Low 70.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 84, Low 69.

