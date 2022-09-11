SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Troopers seeking information on deadly Walterboro hit-and-run

It happened on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive at 1:28 a.m.
It happened on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive at 1:28 a.m.(Source: MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for information on a deadly Saturday hit-and-run.

It happened on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive at 1:28 a.m.

A vehicle hit a pedestrian on the road and left the scene, according to troopers.

The victim suffered fatal injuries as a result. Their name has not yet been released by the Colleton County Coroner’s Office.

The Highway Patrol is looking for a 2008-2012 Honda Accord that they believe is connected to the incident. The color of the vehicle is unknown.

They say the Accord was last seen going west towards US 15, and it should have damage to the right front and side of the vehicle.

Troopers do not have an actual photo of the vehicle in question.

Anyone with information is asked to call Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1501.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man is in custody after leading police on a chase for over 3 miles in North...
Police: North Charleston man arrested after chase, pointed weapon at officer
The Charleston and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Offices are facing a lawsuit following a...
23-minute pursuit ends with suspect hitting ‘innocent driver’
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
Portions of Charleston County were under a Tornado Warning until midnight, according to the...
FIRST ALERT: Charleston County Tornado Warning expires

Latest News

Serious injuries reported in Florence crash involving train
4 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle collides with stopped train in downtown Florence
The Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded around 11:45 a.m. to the 300 block of 4th Avenue.
Crews extinguish structure fire in Mount Pleasant
A Tornado Warning for several South Carolina counties has expired Saturday afternoon. (Source:...
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warning in SC counties expires
Alex Murdaugh at bond hearing for two murder charges on July 20, 2022.
State asks Murdaugh defense to turn over evidence before trial