Troopers seeking information on deadly Walterboro hit-and-run

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for information on a deadly Saturday hit-and-run.

It happened on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive at 1:28 a.m.

A vehicle hit a pedestrian on the road and left the scene, according to troopers.

The victim suffered fatal injuries as a result. Their name has not yet been released by the Colleton County Coroner’s Office.

The Highway Patrol is looking for a 2008-2012 Honda Accord that they believe is connected to the incident. The color of the vehicle is unknown.

They say the Accord was last seen going west towards US 15, and it should have damage to the right front and side of the vehicle.

Troopers do not have an actual photo of the vehicle in question.

Anyone with information is asked to call Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1501.

We need your help! Please take a minute to read over the below flyer from a fatal hit and run collision that occurred in Colleton County! Contact us with any information! pic.twitter.com/GUcnMELTsw — Trooper Nick SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) September 11, 2022

