2 arrested in Charleston shooting that injured 5

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested two, including a 16-year-old, in a Sept. 4 shooting on King Street that injured five people, bringing the total number of arrests so far to four.

A 16-year-old from North Charleston was arrested Monday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and Dorchester County deputies, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. He is charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, five counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, one count of unlawful carry of a handgun, and one count of possession of a handgun under 18 years of age.

The juvenile, whose name has not been released because of his age, was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Maurice Deangelo Smalls Jr., 19, of Charleston, was arrested Saturday and is charged with one count of unlawful carry of a firearm, Wolfsen said. A judge set bond for Smalls at $100,000 on Sunday and as of Monday afternoon, he remained in custody.

Police said five people were injured in a shooting at approximately 12:55 a.m. on Sept. 4. Investigators were able to identify a 16-year-old as the perpetrator, Charleston Police say. (Live5)

Police say they responded to the area of Morris Street off King Street on Sept. 4 at approximately 12:55 a.m. after hearing a barrage of gunfire. Officers found five shooting victims and detained several people as part of their investigation.

Police arrested two shortly after the shooting. Tyvone Davis, 20, and another 16-year-old boy both face a charge of unlawful carry.

Tyvone Davis, 20, is charged with illegal carrying of a weapon, according to jail records. (Al Cannon Detention Center)

Detectives were able to identify the 16-year-old as the shooter, which police say appears to have been a targeted act intended against one person.

“Detectives determined that while it appears Smalls was not the initial perpetrator, he was directly involved in the incident, and possessed a firearm at the time,” Wolfsen said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston Police at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty detective, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.