Charleston Police review practices, lessons learned from Memorial Day mass shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department released tis after-action report Monday about the Memorial Day mass shooting that left nine people wounded and three officers injured.

Police conducted the review to see what they can learn moving forward from the May 30 incident on South Street and also look at the positive practices.

“There were 9 people whose lives were impacted, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said. “There was an entire community who was impacted by this negatively, and we don’t take that lightly, I promise.”

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said there is a trend of large parties that are fueled by social media usually with little to no notice. Those parties can turn violent quickly, which was what happened on Memorial Day.

Ninety on and off-duty Charleston Police officers responded, and an additional 70 officers came from neighboring agencies.

Wolfsen said they were met with an adverse situation, with lots of injuries and lots of people. The responding officer immediately was met by gunfire. His car was struck multiple times and at least one of the bullets was lodged in his headrest.

“This kind of violent scene where we showed up and everybody became confrontational, averse to police, averse to doing what was asked of them, was definitely different in scope from what we’ve seen in the past and really since then,” Wolfsen said.

Now, Wolfsen says the situation will spark change. She said they have worked with the Charleston Department of Livability and Tourism to issue public nuisance citations to the owner of the property where the party was held, understanding how to meet and talk with people at these events, and worked with the intelligence community to know about these events before they happen.

“We are just trying to really offer some additional tools and response methods to the officers so that moving forward we can know and understand that this is the type of event they’re walking into,” Wolfsen said. “That was not the case on this evening and it’s something that we have to just understand moving forward.”

Heather Mulloy, the assistant corporation counsel for the City of Charleston, said in a public safety committee meeting Monday that through the review, they found that the positive practices during the incident included intelligence and information sharing, mutual aid, and effective lifesaving measures.

“They went into a terrible situation and they did what they needed to do in terms of saving lives, providing aid, and taking control of the situation,” Wolfsen said.

Mulloy said there were some issues involving supplies for the lifesaving measures. Since then, police ordered and provided patrol supervisors with additional mass casualty kits and tourniquets.

Mulloy said the main lesson learned was clear expectations and clear communication. They found that the process of learning how to respond to these types of parties, those that include a criminal element, needs improvement.

“In this case, we didn’t get them the resources that they needed,” Reynolds said. “They could have shut the party down, we will shut the party down moving forward but in this case, it didn’t happen.”

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. Wolfsen says because of the number of people that were there and the amount of evidence recovered, they are still working through it.

