SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

The Citadel’s Kintner named SoCon Specialist of the Week

After hitting the game-winning field goal as time expired, The Citadel kicker Colby Kintner was...
After hitting the game-winning field goal as time expired, The Citadel kicker Colby Kintner was named the Southern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, it was announced by the league office on Monday.(The Citadel Athletics)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – After hitting the game-winning field goal as time expired, The Citadel kicker Colby Kintner was named the Southern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, it was announced by the league office on Monday.

With the game tied and four seconds showing on the game clock, Kintner calmly walked onto the field and split the uprights for the game-winning 39-yard field goal. The kick was his second successful field goal of the game, also hitting from 36 yards on the game’s opening possession.

On the season, Kintner is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts and has successfully made all three extra points.

The Bulldogs return to action on Sept. 17 as they travel to face No. 20 Mercer at 6 p.m.

Stay up to date on all your Bulldog news by following @CitadelFootball or visit CitadelSports.comMembership in The Citadel Brigadier Foundation is open to alumni and friends of The Citadel who are interested in supporting Bulldog athletics. By joining, you provide annual charitable contributions that fund scholarships for cadet-student-athletes.  Supporters interested in joining TCBF or for more information, please click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Police say a man is in custody after leading police on a chase for over 3 miles in North...
Police: North Charleston man arrested after chase, pointed weapon at officer
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
It happened on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive at 1:28 a.m.
Troopers seeking information on deadly Walterboro hit-and-run
One of the buildings on James Island to be demolished for new renovations to Fort Johnson.
Satirical Facebook post brings attention to Fort Johnson renovation

Latest News

VIDEO: The Citadel beats 8th ranked ETSU with last second FG
VIDEO: The Citadel beats 8th ranked ETSU with last second FG
South Carolina State Football
Flowers leads South Carolina State over Bethune-Cookman 33-9
Arkansas defeats South Carolina 44-30.
Sanders helps No. 16 Arkansas rocket past South Carolina
Furman Paladins safety Hugh Ryan (6) tackles Clemson Tigers wide receiver Joseph Ngata in the...
Uiagalelei leads No. 5 Clemson to 35-12 victory over Furman