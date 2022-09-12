The Citadel’s Kintner named SoCon Specialist of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – After hitting the game-winning field goal as time expired, The Citadel kicker Colby Kintner was named the Southern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, it was announced by the league office on Monday.

With the game tied and four seconds showing on the game clock, Kintner calmly walked onto the field and split the uprights for the game-winning 39-yard field goal. The kick was his second successful field goal of the game, also hitting from 36 yards on the game’s opening possession.

On the season, Kintner is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts and has successfully made all three extra points.

The Bulldogs return to action on Sept. 17 as they travel to face No. 20 Mercer at 6 p.m.

Stay up to date on all your Bulldog news by following @CitadelFootball or visit CitadelSports.com

