Classroom Champions: Charleston Co. teacher wants to help her kids write their own books

By Aisha Tyler
Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The students at Malcolm Hursey Montessori School are fast at work this school year according to teacher Ami Abramson who teaches first, second and third graders at the North Charleston school.

Abramson says her students are eager learners and she likes to emphasize group learning as part of the Montessori curriculum.

For her Donor’s Choose project Abramson would like to give her students books and book-making materials to make a publishing center in her classroom.

She says her kids will be reading different types of genres and making books in class and these materials will help get them started.

She says her kids will be reading different types of books every day to spark the light inside of each of them.

“The kids love when the boxes come and it’s like Christmas in the classroom, they help us and are ready to dive in and get excited with the new materials,” Abramson said.

She says with this Donors Choose project entitled Book Shop-Read All About It her little learners will brainstorm, write, edit and publish their own books during the school year.

You can help this Charleston County Montessori teacher and her students by donating to this project which needs $170 to be fully funded by clicking here.

All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

